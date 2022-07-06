Lexington Police investigating after car drives into lake

According to Lexington Police, no victims were found at or around the scene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators are still searching for answers as to what caused a car to drive into a lake.

According to Lexington Police, the incident happened Tuesday night: calls came in a little after 9:30 PM from people in the area of Lakeshore Drive about a car that had driven into the lake. Police say callers said the car had driven into the lake at a very high rate of speed.

Search and Rescue, The Lexington Fire Department, and dive teams were out on the scene for several hours but could not locate any victims or a driver of the car.

At this time, investigators are unsure whether someone was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it went into the water.

Crews were able to get the car out of the lake around 12:30 AM.

The investigation remains ongoing.