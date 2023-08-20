Lexington police investigate second Sunday shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Nearly two hours a man was injured in a Sunday morning shooting, Lexington police say another person was injured in a separate shooting.

Police say they responded around 4 a.m. to Lakeshore Drive.

When they arrived they found a person who had been shot. The person was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police they have no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Lexington Police.