Lexington police investigate second Sunday shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Nearly two hours a man was injured in a Sunday morning shooting, Lexington police say another person was injured in a separate shooting.
Police say they responded around 4 a.m. to Lakeshore Drive.
When they arrived they found a person who had been shot. The person was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police they have no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call Lexington Police.