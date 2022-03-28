Lexington Police investigate officer involved shooting that left 1 man dead

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

According to police….officers were called around 7:49 p.m. to the 600 block of Gay Place for a suicidal person who was armed.

When officers arrived police say the 43-year-old man came out of the home with a handgun and rifle.

Officers tried to get the man drop the weapons.

Police say the man refused and started shooting at the officers.

The officers shot back..hitting the man.

Police say five officers shot back at the man, he sustained serious injuries.

According to police, he man died at the scene.

The officers were not injured.

There’s been no release of the mans name at this time.

Lexington police are investigating and all five officers have been put on administrative assignment until the investigation is over.