Lexington Police investigate multiple shootings, 9 people shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another violent weekend in Lexington as police investigate four different shootings that took place Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The first, police say on Saturday around 8:26 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a car on New Circle road.

Police say the officer found several people that had been shot. The victims were taken to the hospital.

Three victims have reported non-life threatening injuries and one is in critical condition. During the investigation, detectives learned that the shooting took place in the area of Georgetown Road and Parallel Road.

—

At around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Short street and Mill street for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital.

One victim is reported to be in critical condition and one has non-life threatening injuries

—

Lexington Police say just before 1 a.m. officers were called to the 500 block of West sixth street for a person who had been shot.

Police say they did find someone suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene and that person was taken to the hospital with reported non life threatening injuries.

—

Then police say just before 2:30 in the morning-officers responded to the 2000 block of Richmond Road for a report of two people shot.

Those victims were taken to the hospital with reported non life threatening injuries.

During the investigation police say officers found the scene where the shooting actually took place in the 200 block of Joey Way.

These are all ongoing investigations and if you have any information that could help investigators you are asked to contact Lexington police.