Lexington police investigate deadly shooting

Investigators say the victim was found shot inside a vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide after a deadly shooting. Police say a man was found shot inside a vehicle Monday evening in the 500 block of Toner Street, just before 7 p.m.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says the victim died at the scene. Officers are asking anyone with information about the case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.