Lexington police investigate after three people injured in Sunday shooting

Source: MGN Online

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the 3000 block of Windermere Road shortly around 3:04 A.M. for a noise complaint.

When officers arrived, they say they heard gunshots and found a man and woman who’d been shot. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another woman also arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

So far, police say no suspects have been arrested at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Lexington Police or submit a tip with Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.