Lexington Police investigate after man shows up to hospital shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police responded Saturday to a local hospital for a man who had been shot.

Police say officers responded just before 5 a.m.

The victim told police the shooting happened in the area of Flying Ebony Drive, though police say a scene was not found.

Investigators say the two shootings Saturday morning are not suspected to be connected to one another.

No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police.