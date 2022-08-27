Lexington Police investigate 3 separate shootings Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating 3 separate shootings Saturday morning.

Lexington police say the first shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near Wild Health Field, the home of the Lexington Legends.

Police say they responded to a call of shots fired at 207 Legends Lane.

When they arrived, they found 2 women with gun shot wounds. 2 men and 3 women also showed up to local hospitals.

In total police say 7 people were shot with what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a private event was going on at the time of the shooting.

So far, no one has been arrested.

The Lexington Legends released a statement on social media, cancelling its double header Saturday in order to pay respect to those shot in the incident.

It also states management is assisting Lexington police in the investigation.

—

Lexington Police say the second shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the 400 block of Oak Street.

Police say when they arrived they found a woman had been shot. She was described as having non-life threatening injuries.

So far, police have no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Bluegrass Crimestoppers.

—

Police say they also responded to a third shots fired call in the 1100 block of Briarwood Circle.

When officers arrived they found another woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Her injuries were also described as non-life threatening.

Police say they do have a suspect in this case but no one is in custody at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.