Lexington Police introduces technology aimed at helping solve crimes

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department held a press conference Wednesday, introducing Fusus, a real-time crime center platform used to help keep the community safe.

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says the platform will help the department solve crimes quicker and provide real-time data to police.

“This new technology will help unify all of our public safety assets,” says Weathers.

Fusus uses video feeds from flock cameras and traffic cams to piece together footage following crimes.

“Technology does not replace good police work but instead it is another tool for our officers and detectives that they can use for safer and more efficient investigations,” says Weathers.

Lexington police say they began using Fusus on July 1st and has now almost been fully implemented.

In April, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton established the real-time intelligence center, with an investment of about $150,000 annually in video based software.

“The software combines these assets into a single source. It’s an investigative tool and a resource we can use to streamline emergency response and incident management,” says Gorton.

Businesses and property owners can also opt in and register their cameras two different ways.

Level 1 is to register their security cameras. Registering security cameras lets officers and detectives know a camera is in the area and could have footage if an incident occurs. Registering cameras is free and completely voluntary. If an incident occurs, an investigator from the Lexington Police Department will contact the camera owner via email to look at the footage. Camera owners can share footage with investigators through a link in the email. Registering a camera does not give the police department direct access to camera footage.

Level 2 allows businesses and residents to purchase a FūsusCORE device to share live video with the Real-Time Intelligence Center. Purchase of the FūsusCORE device includes the hardware and subscription fee for a year. After the initial year, there is an annual subscription fee. This fee also allows the business owner to view their own cameras on the Fusus One app. Most video cameras will integrate into the platform, so there is no additional cost to purchase new camera equipment.

Police say they don’t look at the cameras unless they have permission from the property.

“We cant just go in and start looking. They have to explicitly give us permission. What it does do is it allows us to ask and then they say ‘ok you can have it, but if they say no, (we can’t)” says Weathers.

If you’re interested in opting in your ring camera or business camera, you can do so here.

The Lexington Police Department has established a policy regarding the use of video footage. The policy can be found online here.

You can find stats regarding Lexington’s flock cameras here.