Lexington Police hold annual “Cops and Bobbers

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Dozens of kids in Lexington got the chance to fish with the police officers through the annual “Cops and Bobbers” event.

Organizers say the event provided a chance for families to interact and form partnerships with the police officers that serve the community.

“Seeing the smiles on the kids faces, when they catch a fish,” said Commander Jesse Harris with the Lexington Police Department. “Many of these kids have never caught of fish, have never fished before, don’t have people in their lives that fish with them, so it’s just an opportunity to do that and see those smiles on those faces.”

The event also included face painting and free food.