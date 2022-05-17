Lexington Police arrest three men following foot chase in stolen car case

Investigators say the suspects bailed out of the car at Tates Creek Golf Course on Monday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police arrested three men following a foot chase that began at Tates Creek Golf Course on Monday night.

Investigators say officers spotted the three men in a reported stolen car around 10:11 p.m. at Man O War Boulevard and Bold Bidder Drive.

Police say the officers followed the car until the three men jumped out and ran at the golf course on Gainesway Drive.

All three were arrested following a foot chase. No names were released.