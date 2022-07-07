Lexington police arrest man wanted in connection to shooting last month

Police say Hunter Ellington was arrested Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened last month on Bold Bidder Drive.

Police say Hunter Ellington was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting that happened on June 30. According to police, officers responded to the 3000 block of Bold Bidder Drive at 11 p.m. in response to shots fired. Once on scene, police say officers found several shell casings and property damage. A juvenile victim was taken to the hospital with what police described was a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say Ellington was charged with second degree assault, two counts of first degree wanton endangerment, first degree criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.

Ellington was booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.