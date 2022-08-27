Lexington Police arrest man, accused of shooting, killing his wife on Aug. 17th

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say an arrest has been made in the August 17th death of Ashley Stamper on Linden Walk.

Police say 46-year-old Yovany Chaple-Chalita was arrested Saturday and charged with murder, domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say around 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17th, officers responded to the 300 block of Linden Walk for a person that had been shot.

When officers arrived, they founda 35-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Ashley Stamper.

During the investigation, Stamper’s death was ruled as a homicide and warrants were issued for Chaple-Chalita’s arrest.

Police say Chaple-Chalita was the husband of Ashley Stamper.

He is currently detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.