Lexington Police and federal agencies make narcotics bust on Chestnut Street

Two search warrants were executed Thursday in the joint law enforcement operation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A joint operation between Lexington Police and federal law enforcement agencies on Thursday resulted in several arrests in a violent crime, illegal narcotic sales investigation, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say two search warrants were executed on Chestnut Street between Fourth Street and Fifth Street.

The names of the people arrested were not immediately released.

The investigation involved Lexington Police, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Police say more information may be released later.