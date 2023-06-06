Lexington plans for Juneteenth with several events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — City leaders in Lexington announced plans on Tuesday for the upcoming Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, takes place each year on June 19. It’s a federal holiday that commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S.

This year, the city says several events will take place — starting with the Juneteenth Jubilee on Saturday at the African Cemetery, along with Soulteenth Fest presented by Soul Feast Week and the Juneteenth Independence Day celebration hosted by the Lyric Theatre.

“Thanks to members of our community, Juneteenth will be celebrated with flags, and art, and food, and singing, and much more,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Festivities will also include a Juneteenth celebration Sunday, June 18 at the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden, a Juneteenth Freedom Day at Douglass Park and A Sense of Campaign lunch at Cadentown Missionary Baptist Church on June 19.

For more Juneteenth events, head here: https://www.lexingtonky.gov/juneteenth