Lexington plans expanded expungement clinic, conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The city of Lexington announced its plan for an Expungement Clinic and Conference designed for both businesses and residents.

Clean Slate Lexington will give residents an opportunity to learn about new developments in the workforce and how to begin the expungement process for low-level criminal offenses — giving felons a second chance for employment, education and housing.

“Expungement of criminal records is not a new idea. It’s been around for a long time. The reason this matters is that it can be very difficult for someone with a criminal background to get a job,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

The partners involved with the new expungement clinic include the UK Gatton College of Business, Chase Bank, and Work Lexington.

Registration and a background check are required for those who wish to participate.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the Central Bank Center from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You can register by heading here: Clean Slate Conference & Clinic