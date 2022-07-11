Lexington Philharmonic announces first woman music director

Mélisse Brunet will conduct first LexPhil concert in new role on Oct. 22, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Philharmonic has announced the appointment of Mélisse Brunet as the next Music Director. According to the LexPhil, Brunet is the orchestra’s fifth Music Director and the first woman to hold the position.

The LexPhil says after a three year nationwide search, a committee decided on Brunet for the new role. She’s set to officially assume the role of Music Director during the 2022 – 2023 Season, with an initial term of five years.

“I was born in Paris, France and from the time I was a teenager I have been passionate about music,” said Melisse Brunet. “My joy and goal in life is to share that passion with others.”

“On behalf of the Search Committee, I am delighted to make this announcement,” said Carol McLeod, DVM, Chair of the Search Committee & LexPhil Board President. “Our arrival to this important decision follows a multi-year process that included the challenges brought on by the pandemic. We are deeply grateful to all of our finalists and our community for both their patience and continued support leading up to sharing this exciting news.”

McLeod added, “In Mélisse Brunet, I am confident we have found a vibrant and committed artistic leader and thought partner for the continued growth and evolution of the Lexington Philharmonic.”

Brunet will conduct her first LexPhil concert as Music Director with a program entitled Limitless, on October 22, 2022 at the Singletary Center for the Arts.