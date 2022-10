Lexington PD investigate Sunday shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Sunday.

Police say officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Ohio Street for a report of a person shot.

Police say a man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.