Lexington Parks and Rec needs summer pool workers

The city is hiring for a variety of positions in the aquatics/pools department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Parks and Recreation is hiring for numerous summer positions in its aquatics/pools department.

Positions available:

• aquatic coordinator ($17/hr)

• water safety instructor ($15.5/hr)

• lifeguard

• and more!

For full list and to apply, click here.