Lexington opens cooling centers ahead of heat wave

Hannah Woosley-Collins,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The City of Lexington on Thursday opened its four cooling centers ahead of a heat wave expected to encompass the eastern half of the state.

From today through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the following cooling centers will be open:

  • Dunbar Community Center
    545 North Upper Street
  • Tates Creek Golf Course Ballroom
    1400 Gainesway Drive
  • Lexington Park Headquarters
    469 Parkway Drive
  • Lexington Senior Center
    195 Life Lane

Lextran is also offering free rides to cooling centers; just ask your driver.

Lexington’s six public pools are also offering a discounted price. Prices will be announced later today. Below are the aquatic centers and neighborhood pools:

  • Castlewood
    320 Parkview Avenue
  • Southland
    625 Hill-n-Dale Road
  • Tates Creek
    1400 Gainesway Drive
  • Woodland
    190 Old Park Avenue
  • Douglass
    701 Howard Street
  • Shillito
    300 Reynolds Road

For more information on prevention, signs of heat-related illness and how to protect your pets, head to: www.lexingtonky.gov/extreme-heat.

For more information on Lexington’s pools, head here: www.lexingtonky.gov/neighborhood-pools.

Categories: Featured, Local News, News
Tags: , , , ,

Related

Recipe Concepts