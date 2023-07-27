Lexington opens cooling centers ahead of heat wave
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The City of Lexington on Thursday opened its four cooling centers ahead of a heat wave expected to encompass the eastern half of the state.
From today through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the following cooling centers will be open:
- Dunbar Community Center
545 North Upper Street
- Tates Creek Golf Course Ballroom
1400 Gainesway Drive
- Lexington Park Headquarters
469 Parkway Drive
- Lexington Senior Center
195 Life Lane
Lextran is also offering free rides to cooling centers; just ask your driver.
Lexington’s six public pools are also offering a discounted price. Prices will be announced later today. Below are the aquatic centers and neighborhood pools:
- Castlewood
320 Parkview Avenue
- Southland
625 Hill-n-Dale Road
- Tates Creek
1400 Gainesway Drive
- Woodland
190 Old Park Avenue
- Douglass
701 Howard Street
- Shillito
300 Reynolds Road
For more information on prevention, signs of heat-related illness and how to protect your pets, head to: www.lexingtonky.gov/extreme-heat.
For more information on Lexington’s pools, head here: www.lexingtonky.gov/neighborhood-pools.