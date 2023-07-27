Lexington opens cooling centers ahead of heat wave

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The City of Lexington on Thursday opened its four cooling centers ahead of a heat wave expected to encompass the eastern half of the state.

From today through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the following cooling centers will be open:

Dunbar Community Center

545 North Upper Street

545 North Upper Street Tates Creek Golf Course Ballroom

1400 Gainesway Drive

1400 Gainesway Drive Lexington Park Headquarters

469 Parkway Drive

469 Parkway Drive Lexington Senior Center

195 Life Lane

Lextran is also offering free rides to cooling centers; just ask your driver.

Lexington’s six public pools are also offering a discounted price. Prices will be announced later today. Below are the aquatic centers and neighborhood pools:

Castlewood

320 Parkview Avenue

320 Parkview Avenue Southland

625 Hill-n-Dale Road

625 Hill-n-Dale Road Tates Creek

1400 Gainesway Drive

1400 Gainesway Drive Woodland

190 Old Park Avenue

190 Old Park Avenue Douglass

701 Howard Street

701 Howard Street Shillito

300 Reynolds Road

For more information on prevention, signs of heat-related illness and how to protect your pets, head to: www.lexingtonky.gov/extreme-heat.

For more information on Lexington’s pools, head here: www.lexingtonky.gov/neighborhood-pools.