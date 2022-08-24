Lexington officer arrested for DUI

Investigators say Detective Anthony Delimpo was arrested Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An off-duty Lexington police officer has been arrested and charged with DUI. According to investigators, Detective Anthony Delimpo was arrested Tuesday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The Lexington Police Department says officers approached Detective Delimpo after they noticed him in his personal vehicle on the side of westbound I-64. According to investigators, officers determined Delimpo was under the influence of alcohol.

According to investigators, Detective Delimpo has been relieved of sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment in accordance with department policy while the incident is under review.