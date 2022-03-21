Lexington nonprofit ‘FoodChain’ celebrates 10 year anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – FoodChain, a Lexington nonprofit that connects the community to fresh food through education and demonstration of sustainable food systems, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, according to a press release sent to ABC 36 News.

Part of that celebration includes being featured at the fourth annual Kentucky Local Food Systems Summit. Executive Director Chaquenta Neal and other FoodChain representatives will be speaking at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 at the summit, which will be held at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field.

“FoodChain provides life-sustaining food, life-altering education and training, and life-fulfilling dignity,” Neal said. “We link the community to fresh food through the distribution of nutritious meals as well as education and training – all while building sustainable food systems.”

Teaching and job training are critical components of its success, which involves working with youth, neighborhood families, farmers, and local restaurant workers and owners. Education efforts teach important information about nutrition, healthy cooking and sustainable food, while training provides important skills to help participants find jobs in the food industry.

During the pandemic, FoodChain quickly pivoted to meet an urgent need through a community collaboration called Nourish Lexington, which provided more than 360,000 healthy meals for families in need while offering meaningful employment and much-needed income to local food workers, small business owners and farmers. It has evolved into providing meal delivery kits and feeding a prepared meal to those in need while continuing to invest in locally sourced vegetables.

“By breaking down barriers, we are building a healthier community and creating meaningful connections through sustainable and equitable food programs and enriching education. There is a seat at the table for everyone,” Neal said.

In 10 years, FoodChain has provided sustenance and education to those who need it most: