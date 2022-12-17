Lexington neighborhood holds drive-thru Christmas parade for families

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One Lexington neighborhood has been getting into the holiday spirit on this Saturday, holding an annual drive thru Christmas parade.

Board members and residents in the McConnell’s Trace Neighborhood decked out their cars in holiday decorations, balloons, and inflatables and paraded through the neighborhood while throwing out candy.

Santa Clause and the Grinch also took part this year.

Organizers say this is the third annual Christmas parade, which was created during the pandemic to help give families fun things to do.

“People will come out in their driveways and their front yards and such and wave. Kids are excited to get treats and candy and things like that. It was such a success in 2020, we decided to do it again last year in 2021. And we’re continuing on in 2022,” says Ben Payne, the president of the neighborhood association.

Payne says the parade wraps up the association’s events for the year.

He says they hope to continue the tradition for many years to come.