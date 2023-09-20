Lexington Navy veteran gets new roof for free

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington veteran received a new roof Wednesday thanks to the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Bone Dry Roofing plans to supply and install a new roof for veteran Kindred Jackson who served in the Navy.

The nationwide effort started in 2016 to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served. Blake Franklin, with Bone Roofing, had this to say about the honor.

“It feels great, it feels good to be a part of something where we can give back to the community. Feels good to be a part of Bone Dry and being able to bless this homeowner with a new roof,” said Franklin.

Jackson was selected for the new roof through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project has helped more than 475 military members receive a new roof.