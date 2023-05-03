Lexington native nominated for Tony award for best actor

Colton Ryan on Good Morning America

Colton Ryan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington native was nominated for a Tony award for his role in New York New York Broadway.

Colton Ryan was nominated for Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical on Tuesday.

Ryan is a School for Creative and Performing Arts at Bluegrass (SCAPA) graduate and has been featured in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Episode 1, 2017) Uncle Frank (2020), Dear Evan Hansen (2021) and The Girl from Plainville (2022) among others.

He performed on Good Morning America on April 14 with Anna Uzele ahead of the musical’s debut.

“Congratulations to Lexington’s own Colton Ryan,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton wrote on Facebook. “Wishing you good luck, Colton!”

“A HUGE Congratulations to GSA 2011 Musical Theatre alum, Colton Ryan, on his Tony Nomination for his performance as Jimmy Doyle in “New York, New York” currently playing on Broadway!

BRAVO, COLTON!!! 🥳” The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts also wrote on Facebook.

The 76th Tony Awards will be held on June 11 at 8 p.m. in New York City.