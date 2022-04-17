Lexington murder suspect dies after medical issue in Fayette Co. Detention Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington murder suspect died this morning after a medical issue while inside the Fayette County Detention Center, according to the City of Lexington.

According to the City, around 9:07 a.m. Saturday Lexington Division of Community Corrections staff saw that inmate, 60-year-old Terrance Francis Fister was “suffering from apparent medical distress”.

The City says Corizon medical staff members who provide medical services to the jail determined Fister needed to go to the hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:34 a.m Sunday.

Lexington police and the Fayette County Coroners office are investigating the cause of his death, though there is no foul play suspected.

The jail will also be doing its own internal investigation which is routine.

Fister had been in jail since November 2019 after shooting and killing his neighbor.