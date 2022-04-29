Lexington mural by artist Patchy Whisky defaced overnight

PRHBTN co-founder says they have a good idea who the likely culprit is and are working to "get it settled"

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington mural has been vandalized. PRHBTN co-founder John Winters says the mural, created by artist Patchy Whisky, was defaced saying it appears to have happened overnight.

Winters calls it “straight vandalism” and “unfortunate”, especially because the artist who created this piece has had all three of his works in the city either painted over, lost to a building being sold or defaced.

“We’re bummed out,” said Winters. “But we’re working currently with the artist and some other artists to restore the mural and bring it to what it was.”

The good news, Winters says they have a good idea who the vandal is and are working to “get it settled”.