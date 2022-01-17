Lexington MLK Freedom March cancelled Monday

Roads are slick and freezing over. Organizers were not only concerned about the route of the march, but also about the condition of the roads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)( RELEASE) – MLK Freedom March canceled because of weather.

The Martin Luther King Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow’s Martin Luther King Freedom March.The committee acted out of an abundance of caution.

The annual Commemorative Program will be available virtually on YouTube. For more information go to www.uky.edu/mlk .