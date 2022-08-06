Lexington Mayor holds neighborhood summit

The summit included three break out session topics: racial justice and equality, youth violence and intervention, and housing and community development

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Fayette County community got the chance Saturday to get an update on what’s going on in city government through the mayor’s neighborhood summit at the Lexington Senior Center.

The summit included three break out session topics: racial justice and equality, youth violence and intervention, and housing and community development.

The speakers included One Lexington’s Devine Carama and the commissioner of Housing Advocacy and Community Development in the city- Charlie Lanter.

Organizers say the event was a way to bring people together to talk about issues affecting the city and available resources.

“We spend a lot of time in our neighborhoods. We live there, we eat there, we have family in, we get to know neighbors, that sort of thing. So its important to me that we have safe, healthy neighborhoods. That’s what this is really about is educating people, giving them a chance to ask questions,” said Lexington mayor Linda Gorton.

This was the fourth summit the mayor’s office has put on.