Lexington mayor asks council to approve raises for police, E-911

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mayor Linda Gorton asked councilmembers to approve memorandums that would give “significant” raises to police, sergeants, lieutenants and E-911 on Tuesday.

If passed, police officers and sergeants would each receive an $8,000 raise; lieutenants and the ranks above them would each receive a $5,000 raise; and E-911 telecommunicators, telecommunicator seniors, supervisors, managers and radio/electronics specialists would each receive a $4,000 annual supplement. Raises will be offered to fire and corrections-sworn personnel in the future, Gorton added.

She says councilmembers set aside $26 million last month for public safety raises, which came from the year-end fund balance.

“Cities across the country are facing challenges in hiring public safety staff. We studied the market, and these salary increases will help our hiring efforts,” Gorton said in a press release.

Gorton also proposed the city allow police retirees to be rehired.