Lexington may be part of study using cameras for crime fighting

Study paid for by outside group, part of National Police Foundation.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington will be part of a study using video cameras across the city to try to help solve crimes.

The Urban County Council gave its initial blessing to the proposal Tuesday and will discuss it more Thursday and when the Police Department makes a presentation to the Public Safety Committee.

But the city is under some time constraints to agree to the study or miss the opportunity.

The program, funded as part of a nationwide study by the Nationwide Police Foundation, could start as early as January.

It would not violate the state’s ban on using video cameras for traffic enforcement. As part of the study of the impact of license plate readers on crime enforcement, 25 cameras would be spread across the city. Investigators could track cars suspected of being involved in crimes.

“We will be looking at where crime is happening in Lexington with the understanding that these cameras will be placed throughout Fayette County and not concentrated in one particular area,” Assistant Police Chief Eric Lowe told the Urban County Council during a study session Thursday.

The study leaders — Axon Enterprise and the Flock Group — would pay the costs of the equipment. The data from the study would be shared with the city.

Police officials have met with the NAACP, ACLU and other groups to discuss concerns and policies as part of the planning and preparation, Lowe said, noting the groups have granted consent.

Meanwhile Lexington State Senator Reginald Thomas has iled legislation to remove the state’s ban on using stoplight cameras for traffic enforcement and ticketing.