Lexington marks first 2 cases of flu as season starts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington has reported its first two lab-confirmed flu cases of the 2023-24 flu season, the health department said Tuesday.

Last season, the city had 3,472 lab-confirmed cases and 16 flu-related deaths.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says free flu shots are available for anyone 6 months or older at a clinic on Oct. 12 at Central Baptist Church from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is required here: 2023 Free Flu Shot Clinic

“Please remember that lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases in Lexington, so the actual case count is likely much higher. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to state/local health departments. We are aware of people in our community testing positive for the flu virus in their provider’s offices through rapid testing, and the flu will continue to spread throughout the winter,” Communications Officer Kevin Hall said.

For more information, head here: https://www.lfchd.org/