Lexington man takes officers on multi-county pursuit, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man led police on a multi-county pursuit after officers tried to arrest him for assaulting his wife, Danville police say.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, officers responded to a call at a home on Center Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a “physical domestic.” On the way there, officers say they saw the man involved leaving in an SUV and tried to stop his car.

The driver, identified as Cody Evridge, wouldn’t get out of his car and allegedly yelled at the officer to “shoot him” before driving off. Police say Evridge took them on a pursuit through Garrard, Jessamine and Fayette counties.

Once in Lexington, police say he abandoned his vehicle after driving through a fence in the Hamilton Park area. He was arrested shortly after in the Terrace View area.

He was arrested on two active warrants and is also charged with the following: