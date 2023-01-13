Lexington man sentenced to 32 years for cocaine, fentanyl trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man was given 32 years in prison for his role in cocaine and fentanyl trafficking.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Maurice Taylor, in 2020, went into a garage at a home and shortly after, had a woman come into the home as well. Taylor then placed an item in her vehicle. The woman was stopped by police, where they found her in possession of cocaine. Inside the home, police say they also found 182 grams of a substance containing fentanyl.

About a year later, police were investigating a similar circumstance at another home. Taylor was again followed into this home, where he waited for the homeowner to arrive. When she arrived, Taylor left with something under his shirt. Police arrested him and found him in possession of 1 kilogram of cocaine and $18,166 in cash.

After Taylor’s arrest, a search warrant was executed at that home where police say they found an additional 7.9 kilograms of fentanyl.

Taylor pleaded guilty in July 2022.

He was sentenced Thursday.