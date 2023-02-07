Lexington man seeks redemption on reality tv show Naked and Afraid

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man is giving the reality tv show Naked and Afraid another shot after falling short of surviving in the wild for 21 days the first time.

Andrew Shayde, the director of development at Arbor Youth, returned to Naked and Afraid‘s season 15 in South Africa. He was partnered with three other men who were also seeking redemption from failing previous challenges as well.

“Everyone thinks I’m crazy for taking on this challenge once and they now think I’m completely bonkers for doing it twice,” Shayde said in a press release.

Naked and Afraid season 15 premieres on Feb 19 at 8 p.m. on the Discovery Channel and Discovery+. Shayde’s episode airs on March 12.

He was first on season 12 of Naked and Afraid and was also seen on The Amazing Race.