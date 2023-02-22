Lexington man reflects on longtime friendship with Jimmy Carter

Lyle Hanna shares memories with former President Jimmy Carter through his Habitat for Humanity charity work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lyle Hanna is among many all over the world who has former president Jimmy Carter in his thoughts and prayers.

Carter’s family has announced he will forgo any additional medical attention and live out his remaining days in hospice care at his home.

“It’s going to be sad to have him leave us, but it doesn’t surprise me that he’d say, ‘Let’s not waste a lot of time with all this different medical stuff. Let’s go home,’ and be with the people he loves,” Hanna says. “That’s the kind of guy he is.”

Carter has managed to stave off numerous health scares over the years, which comes as no surprise to Hanna.

“I think God wants to keep him around!” says Hanna, laughingly. “He’s really a spiritual man. He has a lot of faith and I think he takes care of himself and his family takes good care of him. And we’re just blessed that he stayed around so long. I thought today that we shouldn’t be surprised if he pops back from this.”

The news has given Hanna time to reflect on nearly three decades of friendship. He says it began in the early 90’s when Hanna helped launch Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. Hanna was familiar with the former president’s work and involvement with the organization and inquired about getting Carter to visit the Bluegrass State through then-lieutenant governor Paul Patton.

Eventually, Hanna traveled to Carter’s hometown of Plain, Georgia to meet with Carter and his discuss the plan. The result was “Hammering in the Hills” — an initiative that saw 50 homes built throughout Eastern Kentucky in just one week in 1997.

“We knew that he started the Appalachian Regional Commission when he was president. He really cared about people. He understood the needs of people in Eastern Kentucky,” Hanna explains.

Carter and wife, Rosalynn, began volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in 1984. Their charity work has taken them all over the United States and 14 different countries, helping to build more the 4,300 homes.

When asked if Carter enjoyed his time in Kentucky, Hanna smiles. “Oh, I really think he did. In fact — we know this. For years, he said this is his favorite project.”

Hanna would eventually go on to serve on Habitat for Humanity’s international board. From there, he and Carter would build homes — and a friendship — that would stand the test of time.

Hanna’s home is filled with pictures and cards from the Carters. The former president even gifted Hanna a signed personal hammer from the Hammering in the Hills project, which had also been used to build homes in Hungary.

“He’s just engaging fun,” Hanna says. “He was always interested in who you were. Asking me questions. I wanted to ask him questions!”

As Carter spends his remaining days surrounded by loved ones, it’s his kindness and generosity that Hanna hopes people will remember about his friend.

“He’s just a really great guy and everybody’s going to miss him, but I hope he’ll be remembered for the way he treated people and the things he did to help people,” Hanna says. “That’s going to have a lasting impact.”