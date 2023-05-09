Lexington man gets nearly 41 years for role in large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man was sentenced to nearly 41 years in prison Monday for his role in a large-scale methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.

According to court documents, Craig Robertson and 10 co-defendants conspired to distribute large quantities of meth and fentanyl in Eastern Kentucky — what the U.S. Attorney’s Office calls historical quantities — between October 2020 to September 2021.

The defendants maintained homes throughout Lexington to store and distribute the drugs.

Documents also say officers made “multiple controlled buys” of methamphetamine and fentanyl from the co-defendants, as well as seized ounce and pound quantities of the drugs during traffic stops and through search warrants.

On Sept. 23, 2021, officers executed a search warrant at several of the homes. At one home, officers seized approximately 957 grams of fentanyl, 418 grams of methamphetamine, a money counting machine, two guns, two digital scales, a metal press used to manufacture the drugs, vacuum seal bags and other items.

The 34-year-old’s co-defendants were sentenced to the following for their roles: