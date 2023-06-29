Lexington man gets 75 years in triple homicide of wife, 2 daughters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man who killed his wife and two daughters in May 2022 was sentenced to 75 years on Thursday.

Steven Wilson heard his sentence before a judge around 9 a.m. in Fayette County court.

The judge said she hadn’t seen “a more callous and offensive situation to people that [he] supposedly loved” in her 44 years of court before his sentencing.

On May 25, 2022, Lexington police responded to the 1000 block of Caywood Drive for a report of a disorder with a gun. Once there, they found three women who had been shot. The victims — Wilson’s 65-year-old wife and his 42- and 38-year-old daughters — were pronounced dead at the scene.

He was charged with three counts of murder.