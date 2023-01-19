Lexington man gets 40 years for production, distribution of child pornography

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday for the production and distribution of child pornography.

In June 2020, law enforcement received tips about an online user who had uploaded child sexual abuse material to social media platforms. That person was later identified as Justin Ainslie.

Police say they found “multiple” electronic devices that contained over 11,500 pictures and over 1,500 videos of child sexual abuse material at the 25-year-old’s home. The production charge resulted from police reviewing Ainslie’s phone, which showed photos he admitted to taking.

He pleaded guilty in March 2022.

Along with his 40-year sentence, Ainslie is also required to pay $138,500 in restitution.