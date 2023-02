Lexington man dies after being hit on US-127 in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man died Monday night after being hit while walking on US-127 in Lincoln County.

According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Jordan Wilkinson was walking on the US-127 roadway when he was hit by a 67-year-old man driving a car.

Wilkinson was taken to a local hospital where he died. The driver was not injured.

There are no charges at this time.

No other information was immediately available.