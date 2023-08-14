Lexington man arrested for alleged threats toward rabbi, Chabad Jewish Student Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man was arrested Sunday after allegedly making threats to a local religious leader and to the Chabad Jewish Student Center last week.

On Aug. 10, a local rabbi contacted Lexington police about harassing communications he and the center received over several days.

The messages contained hate speech and threats focused on the Jewish faith, police told ABC 36.

Sendil Nathan, 58, was arrested Sunday and charged with terroristic threatening for his alleged involvement.

He was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center.