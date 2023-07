Lexington man arrested after road rage incident on Cross Keys Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man was arrested Tuesday night after a road rage incident on Cross Keys Road.

According to Lexington police, officers responded to a crash around 8:30 p.m. Steven Aube allegedly became violent once officers arrived and had to be tazed.

Aube was arrested and is charged with driving under the influence, assault, resisting arrest, menacing and harassment.