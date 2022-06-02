Lexington man accused of stabbing another man during assault

Harold White was arrested Wednesday evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man is accused of beating another man with a cane and stabbing him in the chest shortly after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Fifth Street, according to police.

61-year old Harold White was arrested shortly after the reported attack at his home on Ohio Street, according to investigators. Police say White was under the influence of alcohol.

Investigators say the victim was seriously injured, but the injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening. The victim’s name wasn’t released.

White was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center. He was due in court Thursday afternoon.