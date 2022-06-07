Lexington man accused of raping a woman due back in court next week

Wendell Clay is facing several charges and is due back in court June 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man accused of raping a woman and sexually assaulting a juvenile at Fox Run Apartments last week was back in court Monday.

According to an arrest report, Wendell Clay is accused of breaking into a home and raping a woman at gunpoint. The arrest report says the victim was sleeping next to her boyfriend at the time who woke up to Clay pointing a gun at him reportedly telling him not to do anything.

Clay is accused of then going into the living room and sexually assaulting a juvenile at gunpoint.

The arrest report says the family later found Clay and chased him while Clay fired shots at them.

In an interview with police, Clay claimed he didn’t know the woman he’s accused of raping but later said it was consensual.

Clay is facing several charges including rape, burglary, sexual abuse, wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, receiving stolen property (firearm), and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Clay is due back in court June 16 for a preliminary hearing.