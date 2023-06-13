Lexington, Louisville on Airbnb 2023 trending travel destinations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington and Louisville hit the top 10 of Airbnb’s 2023 trending summer travel destinations!

The company released three lists in May of trending summer travel destinations worldwide, domestically and internationally.

And guests are seeking sun, sights and hikes!

Here are the lists:

Trending summer destinations — worldwide

Kuta Utara, Bali Ksamil, Albania Barcelona, Spain London, England Gotland, Sweden, Louisville, Kentucky Rome, Italy Rouen, France Marrakesh, Morocco Grindelwald, Switzerland

Trending summer destinations — domestic

Louisville, Kentucky Laconia, New Hampshire Lexington, Kentucky Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Panama City, Florida Milwaukee, Wisconsin Surf City, New Jersey Bolivar Peninsula, Texas Kansas City, Missouri North Topsail Beach, North Carolina

Trending summer destinations — international

Mykonos, Greece Niagra Falls, Canada Interlaken, Switzerland Amalfi, Italy Florence, Italy Bangkok, Thailand Sorrento, Italy Toronto, Canada Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Banff, Canada

Louisville comes in at No. 6 for worldwide travel destinations. Louisville comes in at No. 1 and Lexington at No. 3 for domestic travel destinations.

Airbnb is expecting over 300 million guest arrivals this year.