Lexington, Louisville on Airbnb 2023 trending travel destinations

Hannah Woosley-Collins,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington and Louisville hit the top 10 of Airbnb’s 2023 trending summer travel destinations!

The company released three lists in May of trending summer travel destinations worldwide, domestically and internationally.

And guests are seeking sun, sights and hikes!

Here are the lists:

 

Trending summer destinations — worldwide

  1. Kuta Utara, Bali
  2. Ksamil, Albania
  3. Barcelona, Spain
  4. London, England
  5. Gotland, Sweden,
  6. Louisville, Kentucky
  7. Rome, Italy
  8. Rouen, France
  9. Marrakesh, Morocco
  10. Grindelwald, Switzerland

Trending summer destinations — domestic

  1. Louisville, Kentucky
  2. Laconia, New Hampshire
  3. Lexington, Kentucky
  4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  5. Panama City, Florida
  6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  7. Surf City, New Jersey
  8. Bolivar Peninsula, Texas
  9. Kansas City, Missouri
  10. North Topsail Beach, North Carolina

Trending summer destinations — international

  1. Mykonos, Greece
  2. Niagra Falls, Canada
  3. Interlaken, Switzerland
  4. Amalfi, Italy
  5. Florence, Italy
  6. Bangkok, Thailand
  7. Sorrento, Italy
  8. Toronto, Canada
  9. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  10. Banff, Canada

Louisville comes in at No. 6 for worldwide travel destinations. Louisville comes in at No. 1 and Lexington at No. 3 for domestic travel destinations.

Airbnb is expecting over 300 million guest arrivals this year.

