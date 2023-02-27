Lexington, Louisville McDonald’s locations to sell select Krispy Kreme doughnuts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Krispy Kreme doughnuts will appear in several Lexington- and Lousiville-area McDonald’s restaurants for a limited time, the company announced Monday.

The Krispy Kreme market test with McDonald’s will include approximately 160 locations starting March 21.

You’ll be able to buy the Original Glazed doughnut, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles doughnut and the Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled doughnut all day in-restaurant, at the drive-thru and on the McDonald’s app.

The market test will allow Krispy Kreme data to learn more about its operational impact on a larger scale.