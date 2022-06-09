Lexington looking for ways to improve New Circle Road

The City asking the community for input

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A project is underway to help improve parts of New Circle Road in Lexington. On June 8, 2022, City officials met with members of the community during a neighborhood meeting at Loudoun House in Castlewood Park to talk about what could be done to help make Northeast New Circle Road better. The focus was on New Circle Road from Newtown Pike to Richmond Road. The discussion was part of an ongoing Imagine New Circle Road study, which includes easing traffic congestion, new development in the area, and ways to support existing and new businesses.

“Anything is on the table right now so we really need to hear from the community right now and that is ultimately going to influence what is going to come out of this,” said Transportation Planning Manager Chris Evilia.

If you have ideas on how to improve New Circle Road and would like to share, there’s a public survey available. You can find it, by clicking here.