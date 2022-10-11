Lexington looking for 2 Christmas trees for holiday celebrations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Do you have a large, evergreen tree that would look perfect for Lexington’s holiday season celebrations? If so, it could be chosen for display in Triangle Park!
Lexington needs two, evergreen trees to sit in Triangle Park in front of the Kentucky Utilities building on Quality Street. The trees will be decorated and ready to be lit on Sunday, Nov. 27 as part of the Holiday Lighting Festival.
The trees must meet the following guidelines:
- 40-50 feet high
- 20-25 feet wide
- Be a Norway spruce, Colorado blue spruce or Douglas fir
- Have a pyramidal shape
- Few or no holes in the body of the tree
- Access to the tree with a clearance of at least 10 feet, with no power lines in the trees
- No obstacles that may prevent access, such as buildings
- Must be able to back a trailer up to the tree and place KU trucks on either side
If your tree is chosen, the City and KU will coordinate with the property owner to remove it in early November. There’s no financial compensation, however, removal of the tree and stump grinding is free.
You can call LexCall at 311 or Victoria Hamm at 859-277-8703 if you wish to donate a tree.