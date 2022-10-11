Lexington looking for 2 Christmas trees for holiday celebrations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Do you have a large, evergreen tree that would look perfect for Lexington’s holiday season celebrations? If so, it could be chosen for display in Triangle Park!

Lexington needs two, evergreen trees to sit in Triangle Park in front of the Kentucky Utilities building on Quality Street. The trees will be decorated and ready to be lit on Sunday, Nov. 27 as part of the Holiday Lighting Festival.

The trees must meet the following guidelines:

40-50 feet high

20-25 feet wide

Be a Norway spruce, Colorado blue spruce or Douglas fir

Have a pyramidal shape

Few or no holes in the body of the tree

Access to the tree with a clearance of at least 10 feet, with no power lines in the trees

No obstacles that may prevent access, such as buildings

Must be able to back a trailer up to the tree and place KU trucks on either side

If your tree is chosen, the City and KU will coordinate with the property owner to remove it in early November. There’s no financial compensation, however, removal of the tree and stump grinding is free.

You can call LexCall at 311 or Victoria Hamm at 859-277-8703 if you wish to donate a tree.