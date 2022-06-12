Lexington Lion’s Club Bluegrass Fair returns strong in first weekend back

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lion’s Bluegrass Fair in Lexington is well underway this weekend after officially opening on Thursday.

Thousands of people have come through the gate since. And it brings with it the popular carnival rides and food.

Organizers say there are some new things this year, include a shark exhibit, and a human cannonball. There’s a new ride called the Alter Ego.

Gates open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m to about 11 p.m.

And then Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Money raised from the event is being used for a good cause.

“Every dollar you spend out here goes right back into the community,” said Chairman of the Lion’s Club Bluegrass Fair Mac Ferguson. “After the carnivals gone, after we pay all the bills, none of this is free. I mean we have to pay first. After everything is done, we put it right back into the community and give to about 25 different organizations that deal with mostly vision, hearing, children’s backpack programs.”

It is worth noting that in order to get into the fair, you do have to go through a security screening checkpoint. Organizers are wanting to make sure that the event is as safe as possible with the recent gun violence increase in Lexington.

The fair runs through next Sunday.