Lexington library’s ‘Undesign the Redline’ exhibit aims to uncover systemic inequities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Public Library is proud to announce the groundbreaking exhibit “Undesign the Redline.”

It’s an immersive and thought-provoking experience that aims to uncover the deep-rooted systemic inequities that have shaped our cities and communities.

Our photojournalist Dylan Scheid was at the unveiling Friday morning at the Central Library location and spoke with the executive director about the exhibit’s impact.

“I think it’s always important for to know the history behind how we got to where we are today if we are going to come up with solutions. And I think everyone wants solutions. You need to understand how we got here so that we don’t make the same mistakes that were made in the past,” said Heather Dieffenbach.

The exhibit will close Nov. 17.

You can take a self-guided tour during library hours below:

Monday through Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 to 5 p.m.

The Central Library location is at 140 East Main Street.